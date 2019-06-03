Palestinians not capable to govern themselves yet: Jared Kushner

Palestinians are not yet capable of governing themselves, said Senior Jared Kushner, an architect of the peace plan that is expected to be released this month.

He, however, asserted that Palestinians should have self-determination, Al Jazeera reported.

"I do think they should have self-determination. I'm going to leave the details until we come out with the actual plan," said on Sunday when asked whether Palestinians were capable of governing themselves.

The of Donald Trump, Kushner, last week said that the US may pull back from the longstanding mentions of a two-state solution with Palestine and accept as Israel's capital.

"If you say 'two-state,' it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians," said at the for Near East Policy.

The Palestinian leadership has criticised the peace proposal.

Palestinian was quoted as saying last week that "any solution to the conflict in Palestine must be political ... and based on ending the occupation.

