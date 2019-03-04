New Democrat probe seeks docs from Trump sons, Kushner

-
ALSO READ
USA in "fact-finding stage": Kushner on Khashoggi
Jared Kushner to reach Jaisalmer to attend wedding
Trump administration seeks to protect US industry, have fair trade: Kushner
Kushner hopeful of achieving lasting peace between Israel and Palestine
Mexico bestows highest honor on Trump son-in-law Kushner
-
The House Judiciary Commmittee launched a sweeping new probe Monday into Donald Trump's inner circle and alleged abuses of power, demanding documents from dozens of individuals including the president's sons Donald Jr and Eric and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
"This is a critical time for our nation, and we have a responsibility to investigate these matters and hold hearings for the public to have all the facts," the panel's Democratic chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement outlining a stunning call for documents from Trump relatives and other individuals and entities.
They include the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, other former aides, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
The White House has received Nadler's request and relevant officials "will review it and respond at the appropriate time," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU