Kushner heads to Rabat, Amman and Jerusalem to press US peace plan: White House

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and assistant Jared Kushner has departed on a trip to Morocco, Jordan and Israel, the White House said Tuesday, signalling a fresh round of talks on a proposed US Mideast peace plan.
Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump's special representative to international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the special US representative for Iran, the White House said.
They "will travel from May 27 to May 31 to Rabat, Amman, and Jerusalem," said a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity.
