JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

GE to cut over 1,000 jobs in French power operations

Bengaluru DCP K Annamalai resigns, to pursue public service
Business Standard

Kushner heads to Rabat, Amman and Jerusalem to press US peace plan: White House

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and assistant Jared Kushner has departed on a trip to Morocco, Jordan and Israel, the White House said Tuesday, signalling a fresh round of talks on a proposed US Mideast peace plan.

Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump's special representative to international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the special US representative for Iran, the White House said.

They "will travel from May 27 to May 31 to Rabat, Amman, and Jerusalem," said a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements