Will launch contempt proceedings against AG, say Democrats

US Democrats said Monday they will launch contempt proceedings Wednesday against for failing to meet a deadline to provide the full, unredacted special counsel's report on Russian election interference.

"The attorney general's failure to comply with our subpoena, after extensive accommodation efforts, leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings in order to enforce the subpoena and access the full, unredacted report," House said in a statement, after the Justice Department missed a 9:00 am (1300 GMT) deadline.

Barr had declared Trump fully cleared of conspiracy with and obstruction of justice shortly after presented his report to the Justice Department, but Democrats have protested that Barr has refused to present the report or underlying evidence to

