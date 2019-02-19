Afghanistan to host Ireland for full series in Dehradun from February 21 to March 19

will host for a full series at the International Stadium here from February 21 to March 19.

The series consists of three T20 Internationals, five ODIs and a lone Test.

Both and were announced as the newest Test nations by the ICC after being awarded full membership last year.

It will be Ireland's first overseas Test match, and the second for the two newest teams at the highest level.

Earlier in 2018, made its Test debut at home against Pakistan, losing by five wickets, while went down by an innings and 262 runs against in in their maiden five-day game.

This would also be the second time when Afghanistan and Ireland play a series against each other.

In their last encounter when Ireland hosted Afghanistan, the visitors won both the T20 series as well as the ODIs.

DSPORT, channel of Discovery Communications, will telecast the first and second T20 matches (out of the three) and the first, third and fourth ODIs (out of five ODIs).

