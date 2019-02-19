Promote peace, eschew tendencies of hate: Farooq

Tuesday called for imbibing the spirit of peace and harmony as professed by every religion, saying the need for this is more now than ever before as the society is "ridden with hate and intolerance".

The former chief minister also called for eschewing tendencies of hate, saying this has already created a wedge in society.

"This drift is needed to be bridged by promoting the spirit of harmony," he said adding that "let us pledge to ensure a dignified life for all".

The National Conference (NC) leader greeted the people on Jayanti and prayed for peace and tranquillity in the state.

"Maintaining unity and further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood is the greatest tribute to great saints, who strived for a just society based on social justice and equality," Abdullah said after paying tributes to on at a function here.

He hoped the life and teachings of the guru would continue to inspire and motivate humanity to work for betterment of all, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

The society, he said, has an onerous responsibility to work for the upliftment of marginalised segments and ensure opportunities of growth and progress are provided to all.

"Those attempting to trample this ethos are needed to be isolated," Abdullah added.

"Those attempting to trample this ethos are needed to be isolated," Abdullah added.

He also reiterated his passionate call to the people to maintain peace and calm, which has been the glorious tradition of the state in general and Jammu in particular.

