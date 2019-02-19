M N Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief not illegal or unauthorised, says SC

The Tuesday dismissed the plea challenging the appointment of M as the interim CBI saying it was not "unauthorised and illegal" in any manner.

Besides, it said, since the has been appointed the main prayer of the petitioner NGO Common Cause stands satisfied and there is no justification to continue with the petition.

A bench of Justices and said that from the records it is apparent that was authorised by (HPSC) under Section 4A of Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act to post a as of CBI.

"It is clear from the resolution passed by the Committee on January 9/10th, 2019 that the appointment of had been authorised by the Committee under section 4A. Thus, it cannot be said to be unauthorised and illegal in any manner whatsoever," it said.

The court said that HPSC has authorised the government to appoint an due to the vacancy caused by shifting of the then CBI director

It said the NGO filed the petition in undue haste without verifying the fact whether the appointment has been authorised by the HPSC for appointment of Director constituted under section 4A of the DSPE Act.

"We find that since the has been appointed the main prayer of the petitioner stands satisfied and there is absolutely no justification to continue with this writ petition in the aforesaid circumstances," the bench said.

It said that "unfortunately" certain tweets were made by about the court proceedings claiming that the minutes of the high powered committee meeting had been forged and the Court was misled and there had been no authorisation by the Committee constituted under section 4A about appointment of interim Director.

The bench said that two contempt petitions have been filed by K K Venugopal and Union of with regard to such tweets therefore it is refraining itself from commenting on them.

On February 1, the top court had said that it was "averse" to the arrangement of an and the Centre should "immediately" appoint a

The plea had alleged that the October 23 last year order of the government appointing as was quashed by the top court on January 8 but the Centre "acted in a completely malafide, arbitrary and illegal manner" to appoint him again in "complete contravention" of the Special Police Establishment Act.

On January 10, Rao, in CBI, was made till the appointment of a new director, after the removal of Verma.

On February 4, Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge of the probe agency as a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)