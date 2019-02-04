JUST IN
Business Standard

Denmark expels 2 Huawei staff over work permit issues: police

AFP  |  Copenhagen 

Denmark has ordered the expulsion of two employees of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei because their residence and work permits were not in order, Copenhagen police said Monday.

"On Thursday, the Copenhagen police carried out a normal check of the residence and work permits (at the Huawei offices)... In two cases, the people didn't have the proper paperwork," a Copenhagen police source told AFP, saying the pair were ordered to leave the country.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 20:10 IST

