HUA launches new app to book 5 Ashoka Road Bungalow

Holding wedding ceremonies and private parties in Lutyen's will now become easier as the on Monday launched a to book its 5 Road

The launch of the mobile application named after '5 Road' is a step towards ensuring the commitment of the government to provide speedy provisions of services to the citizens in a transparent and efficient manner, Urban Affairs said at the event.

"To that extent the launch of this app is a facility which demonstrates the commitment of our government for providing minimum government and maximum governance to the citizens," he said.

The said the app will enable an applicant to complete the entire booking process from anywhere, any time by using mobile phone. The procedure of booking has been made simpler with the provision of and

A person wanting to book the 5 Road, which is popular as a wedding venue, can also check its availability on a particular date, charges and rules among other details through the mobile application, an said.

This app does away with the requirement of the physical presence of the applicant at the Directorate for either submitting form or getting a challan for making payments or obtaining authority slip.

The app is user friendly and works on any based mobile phone.

The bungalow, located in Lutyens Delhi, is maintained by the (HUA). At present, one can only book it through the website of

As per the booking's guidelines, the ministry has made seven categories of applicants, including members of Parliament, central government employees and others, who are eligible to book the for wedding ceremonies and parties.

