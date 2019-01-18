Dense fog at Delhi airport affects over 450 flights

Dense fog in several parts of disrupted operations of 450 flights at the on Friday morning, an airport said.

Flight operations were hit between 5.30am and 1pm.

"Around 97 per cent of these 450 flights were either departing or arriving beyond their scheduled time due to dense fog that remained till around 10.20am. Rest were either diverted or cancelled," the said.

Departures were largely put on hold between 5.30am and 10.20am. Arrivals were happening only intermittently between 6am and 7.20am, another said.

Five flights were diverted between 5.30am and 10.20am from the airport. One of the flights was coming from and it was diverted to Kolkata, he said.

Four flights coming from Bangkok, Dubai, and Muscat, respectively were diverted to between 7.30am and 10.20am, he said.

"Very few aircraft are departing and that too on the basis of their size, visibility and ATC (air traffic control) clearance for taking off," the official said.

At the airport, the minimum runway visibility required to take off is 125 metres.

The airport was facing low visibility conditions since 4am due to dense fog.

"The visibility significantly improved between 9.20am and 10.20am. This allowed us to resume departures properly from 10.20am onward," he said.

tweeted at 8.23am, "Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, delays are expected for both arrivals and departures with likely consequential impact on flights across the network."



"Currently, flight departures from are on hold and will resume by 0930 hrs subject to weather clearance," it added.

tweeted at 6.33am that some of its flights had been affected due to dense fog at Delhi and airports.

