Detroit-based bodysets up Joint Replacement Surgeons Council

A Detroit-based non-profit organisation has set up a knowledge-sharing body for surgeons specialising in the area of joint replacement surgeries.

The organisation, known as Joint Replacement Surgeons Council of India, will set up a forum of experienced practicing orthopedic surgeons to exchange knowledge on advanced techniques, said in a statement.

The young surgeons will benefit with a variety of digitalresources that will upgrade their joint replacement skills and become accomplished robotic surgeons, it added.

Dr CEO, Vattikuti Foundation, said "We have conceived to bring knowledge creators together and to move towards evidence-based medicine."



Pointing out the role the foundation played in promoting robotic surgery for soft tissue ailments in India, Bhandari said it has trained over 300 robotic surgeons in by bringing in 150 mentors from outside the country in the last 10 years.

Bhandari serves as director of Robotic Surgery Education and Research at Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, USA.

