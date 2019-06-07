Indiabulls Real Estate promoters to exit realty biz; sell 14% stake to Embassy for Rs 950cr

Real Estate promoters have sold 14 per cent stake through open market transactions to for Rs 950 crore, as part of the group's strategy to focus on and exit from realty business.

Promoters have around 39 per cent stake in Real Estate, of which 14 per cent, representing over 6.3 crore shares, have been offloaded through bulk deal on Friday.

Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of with the

With this deal, Bengaluru-based developer will get entry into and Delhi-NCR, the two biggest property markets in the country.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, promoters entities have sold 6,30,95,240 shares to privately-held at Rs 150.45 apiece, aggregating to nearly Rs 950 crore.

At this price, the company has been valued at nearly Rs 6,800 crore, higher than the current market cap of nearly Rs 5,800 crore. The share price of Estate fell 2.58 per cent on the BSE to close at Rs 128.20 per share.

According to sources, may buy another 14 per cent in Estate, taking its total stake to 28 per cent and triggering an open offer. Indiabulls promoters may retain some stake in the company but will lose management control.

Whether Embassy Group is buying stake in Estate directly or in partnership with global investment firm could not be ascertained.

On late Thursday, informed BSE that the "promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14 per cent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 per cent fully paid up share capital of the Company, currently held by them) to third party investors".

The stake sale is in line with the promoters' strategy to focus on in the long run, it added.

Recently, Embassy Office Parks, the joint venture firm with global investment firm Blackstone, launched India's (REIT) to raise Rs 4,750 crore.

The group, which commenced its operations in 1993, is led by CMD Jitu Virwani. The group has developed 54 plus million sq ft of commercial, residential, retail, hospitality and industrial warehouse spaces and holds an extensive of over 1,000 acre across the country.

has been selling its commercial assets to in last few years.

In December 2018, it sold 50 per cent stake in two office assets in Gurgaon to for Rs 464 crore.

Earlier, Indiabulls had sold 50 per cent stake in its two prime commercial assets in to Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,500 crore.

Indiabulls has an equal joint venture with Blackstone. The JV has 3.3 million sq ft completed asset with annuity income of Rs 670 crore, while 0.8 million sq ft is under construction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)