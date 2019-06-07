Maha drought: Shiv Sena to begin foodgrain distribution drive

-
The Shiv Sena will distribute foodgrains to farmers staying in fodder camps in nine drought-affected districts of Maharashtra, a party statement informed Friday.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will kick-off the initiative on June 9, in memory of late party supremo Bal Thackeray, in Salegaon village in Jalna district, nearly 400 kilometres from here, a release said.
There are 34 fodder camps in Jalna and 28 in Aurangabad, it said.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will be in Solapur district and will also travel to Mohol, Solapur South, Solapur North, Akkalkot and Barshi, it added.
The statement said other Sena leaders, under Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai, will oversee the distribution of drought material in other districts.
It said Sena will distribute relief material in Jalna, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Beed, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Satara and Nashik.
