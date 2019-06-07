SBI MF sells Kirloskar Oil Engines shares worth Rs 59 cr

-
SBI Mutual Fund Friday sold 31 lakh shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL) worth over Rs 59 crore through open market transactions.
According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, SBI Mutual Fund sold 31 lakh shares of KOEL for an estimated Rs 59.39 crore with the average price being Rs 191.6 per scrip.
However, the buyer could not be ascertained immediately.
Shares of KOEL Friday ended at Rs 197.60 apiece on the NSE, up 3.73 per cent from its previous close.
KOEL is engaged in manufacturing diesel engines, agricultural pumpsets and generating sets.
