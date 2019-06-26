Devotees from USA offer Rs 1.1 crore to TTD Trust

Two NRI devotees from USA made an offering of Rs 1.1 crore to the famous Lord shrine at nearby Tirumala, temple officials said Wednesday.

The devotees-K Madhavi and K Nagesh- requested the temple authorities to utilise the fund for the Pilgrim Free Meal Trust called Sri Nitya Anna Prasadam Trust run by the shrine, the officials added.

The two handed over the offering through a demand draft to Anil Kumar Singhal, of Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, the official told here.

