DGCA to seek info on B737 MAX planes from Boeing, Indian carriers post Ethiopian crash

regulator DGCA will seek information from as well as and operating 737 MAX aircraft in the wake of plane crash in Ethiopia, according to

As many as 149 passengers, including Indians, were killed when a 737 MAX plane operated by Ethiopian crashed soon after taking off from

The of Civil (DGCA) would seek information from Boeing and Indian carriers operating MAX planes in India, according to the

and fly MAX planes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)