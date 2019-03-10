Mushtaq: K'taka maul Delhi; Bengal, Vidarbha, Maharashtra win

A formidable continued their winning streak in the stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy after they trounced by 8 wickets in Group B match here on Sunday.

Earlier, had beaten domestic giants and in their previous two stage matches of the national T20 tournament.

It was an all-round show from where right- arm medium pacer Koushik V shone with the ball and later and remained unbeaten as Karnataka chased the 110-run target with utmost ease.

Karnataka bowlers justified their skipper's decision to invite to bat first at the Emerald Heights International School Ground.

Koushik (4-19) and leg-spinner K C Cariappa (3-15) wreaked havoc as was restricted to a meagre 109/9 in their 20 overs.

Apart from Nitish Rana (37 off 29 balls) and Lalit Yadav (33 off 40 balls), no other Delhi batsman showed spine as Koushik and Cariappa rattled their top and middle order.

For Karnataka, medium pacer R (1-13) also played his role to perfection.

Chasing 110, Karnataka lost in-form opener (0) in the second over after he was caught by rival off pacer

Wicket-keeper B R Sharath (26 off 15 balls) and ever dependable Agarwal (43 not out off 47 balls) added 32 for the second wicket, but then Sharath was run out by Subodh Bhati.

Karun Nair, who has a triple hundred in Tests, then joined Agarwal as the duo took Karnataka home with 4.3 overs to spare and in the process took the Delhi bowlers to task.

All Delhi bowlers, including Ishant Sharma (0-7), had an off day in the field.

Meanwhile, in Group A game, Bengal thrashed by 8 wickets.

Bengal bowlers dished a clinical performance to restrict to 126/9 in 20 overs and then chased the target with seven overs to spare.

Shreevats Goswami starred with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 86 off just 50 balls, striking 12 fours and a six to help Bengal grab four points.

In the Group B game, Vidarbha bowlers held their nerves and guided their side to a 10-run victory over Uttar Pradesh.

In the final game of the day, restricted to 143/9 in their 20 overs and then overhauled the target with a ball to spare in what was an edge of the seat thriller.

won by four wickets and amassed all four points.

Brief Scores:



At Emerald High School International Ground: Delhi 109/9 (Nitish Rana 37, Lalit Yadav 33; V Koushik 4-19, K C Cariappa 3-15) lost to Karnataka 112/2 ( 43 not out, 42 not out; 1-21) by 8 wickets.

Karnataka 4 points, Delhi 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: 126/9 (Anukul Roy 37 not out, Virat Singh 27; 2-21, 2-24) lost to against Bengal 127/2 (Shreevats Goswami 86 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 24; Varun Aaron 2-24) by eight wickets.

Bengal 4 points, Jharkhand 0 points.

At Emerald High School Ground: Vidarbha 143/7 (Atharva Taide 41, S U Srivastava 23, J M Sharma 22; Ankit Choudhary 2-28, 2-40) won against 133/9 (Samarth Singh 39, Upendra Yadav 26; 2-24, Akshay Karnewar 2-29) by 10 runs.

Vidarbha points, 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: 143/9 ( 35, Priyank Panchal 28, D M Hinganekar 2-23, D J Muthuswamy 2-42 lost to 149/6 (A N Qazi 39 not out, D M Hinganekar 35 not out; Hemang Patel 2-14, Piyush Chawla 2-24) by four wickets.

Maharashtra 4 points, 0 points.

