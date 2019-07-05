Dholpur SP accused of graft among 38 IPS officers transferred in Raj

The Rajasthan government Friday transferred 38 IPS officers, including Dholpur SP who was accused by his junior of allegedly being involved in a racket to extort money from the drivers of commercial vehicles on the stretch of the national highway that passes through the district.

A 2009-bath IPS officer, Dholpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh was transferred to the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) in New Delhi. He was replaced by Mridul Kachawa.

Dholpur DSP Dinesh Sharma, who had complained to the Bharatpur Inspector General of Police (IGP) against Ajay Singh, was put on awaited posting order by DGP Bhupendra Singh.

Singh was arrested by anti-corruption bureau in June 2012 for allegedly demanding bribe through an ASI for registering an FIR when he was posted in Ajmer as Assistant SP.

The officer, who remained suspended from June 2014-December 2018, was acquitted in the bribe case by a special ACB court last year.

The transfer list included IGPs, DIGs and SPs of 13 districts.

Anil Paliwal, awaiting posting order, was appointed as Additional Director General of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Special Operations Group.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Biju George was transferred as Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, Jaipur, Vineeta Thakur as IGP Udaipur, Rupinder Singh as IGP (intelligence) Jaipur, Bhupendra Sahu as IGP (human rights) Jaipur, B L Meena as IGP (Home) Jaipur, Prafful Kumar as commissioner Jodhpur, as per an order of department of personnel.

Similarly, Jose Mohan was transferred as DIG Bikaner range, Hinglaj Dan as DIG ACB Udaipur, Lakshman Gaur as DIG Bharatpur range, Prasann Kumar Khamesara as DIG (CID) Jaipur, Kishan Sahay Meena DIG (CID) Jaipur and Sikar SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor was transferred as DCP (crime), Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

As per the order, SPs of 13 districts including Bhilwara, Nagaur, Barmer, Jalore, Sikar, Pratapgarh, Tonk, Dungarpur, Karauli, Swai Madhopur, Dholpur, Banswara and Jaipur rural were also transferred.

