4 cops, Dholpur traffic incharge line-attached for collecting money from drivers

Four police officers and the Dholpur traffic incharge have been line-attached for allegedly collecting money illegally from drivers of transport vehicles on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, an official said Monday.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that prima facie the five allegedly used to demand money from these drivers through middlemen.

They have been sent to police lines, he said.

The accused officers include: Kotwali police station incharge Nawal Kishor Meena, Nihalganj police station incharge Vinod Kumar and Vijay Singh Meena of the Dholpur Sadar police station. Also, assistant sub-inspector Bhanwar Singh, posted at Sagarpada, was also line-attached.

Dholpur traffic police incharge Yudhistir Singh has also been sent to police lines.

