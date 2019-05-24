Differences resurface between Himachal Congress leaders

Differences between former minister and ex-state resurfaced after the party's worst-ever performance in elections in the state.

A day after Arki MLA told mediapersons that Sukhu should have been changed much earlier for better results, the former state chief, who is the MLA, said, "This is not the time for blaming others for political motives."



In a press statement issued here on Friday, Sukhu, without naming Virbhadra Singh, said, "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones on others (sheeshe ke gharo mei rehne waale doosro par pathar nahin fenkte)."



Sukhu said, "Instead of levelling allegations and counter allegations against each other, this is the time to go ahead unitedly."He also thanked the workers for their work during the elections.

"There is no need to get disappointed with the election results. We should learn from the results. Time keeps on changing. One emerges victorious after defeat," he told the workers.

Talking to the media on Thursday, had said all was not well within the organisation for long.

"Had the party been changed earlier and good people included in the organisation, the Congress would have not been defeated like this (agar pradhan ko pehle badal diya jaata aur achche logo ko sangathan mei shamil kar liya jaata to is kadar party ki haar nahi hoti)," he had said.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore had replaced Sukhu as the state Congress a month before the declaration of the poll schedule.

The ruling BJP Thursday swept the elections in Himachal Pradesh, winning each of the four seats with a record margin of over 3.25 lakh votes. The BJP secured 69.11 per cent of the polled votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)