4 drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, an said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted near Banihal railway station on Thursday and recovered 250 grams of heroin from him, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he bought the heroin from Kashmir's Sangam area and was to sell it to a man in Punjab, police said.

In a separate incident, two men-- Parvez and Bilal Ahmed-- were held from Manwal area of Jammu and 740 intoxicant bottles of codeine phosphate (opiate) was recovered from them, the said.

In the third incident, a police team apprehended at JP Chowk in Jammu city and recovered 50 grams of heroin from him, he said.

Three separate cases were registered and investigation is underway, the said.

