'Dignity March' reaches Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Minor rape victim commits suicide in Odisha
Four arrested over Spainish New Year sex assault
Not necessary to disclose identity of rape, sexual assault victims to arouse public opinion: SC
Rape victim attacked by accused, his family
Sierra Leone president declares rape a national emergency
-
Dignity March, comprising rape and sexual violence survivors, reached Rajasthan's capital city Sunday after striding through several states to raise awareness about sexual violence.
The 10,000-kilometre march is in its 54th day after starting off from Mumbai on December 20 last year.
Over 5,000 survivors of sexual violence are participating in the 65-day-long march.
It will culminate in Delhi on February 22 after covering 200 districts of 24 states of the country.
The march has been organised by the Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a group of NGOs.
Ashif Shaikh, Abhiyan's convenor, said, "It is unfortunate that victim-shaming by the society has created an atmosphere where victims of sexual violence fear to even report the crime and hence very less FIRs are filed.
"The march is an appeal to the collective humanity to put an end to victim-shaming and create fear among the culprits that their crime won't go unpunished.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU