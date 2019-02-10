'Dignity March' reaches Rajasthan

Dignity March, comprising and sexual survivors, reached Rajasthan's capital city Sunday after striding through several states to raise awareness about sexual

The 10,000-kilometre march is in its 54th day after starting off from on December 20 last year.

Over 5,000 survivors of sexual are participating in the 65-day-long march.

It will culminate in on February 22 after covering 200 districts of 24 states of the country.

The march has been organised by the Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a group of NGOs.

Ashif Shaikh, Abhiyan's convenor, said, "It is unfortunate that victim-shaming by the society has created an atmosphere where victims of fear to even report the crime and hence very less FIRs are filed.

"The march is an appeal to the collective humanity to put an end to victim-shaming and create fear among the culprits that their crime won't go unpunished.

