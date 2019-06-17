Director Maniratnam back at work after 'routine' health

Ace cinema director Maniratnam underwent a 'routine' health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his office said Monday.
The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.
The hospital also said the 'Yuva' maker had come there for a 'routine' check-up and left later.
"After a routine check up Maniratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter.
The national award winning director had suffered a heart attack some years ago.
Maniratnam is presently busy with the pre-production work of his latest venture 'Ponniyin Selvan' based on the epic Tamil novel which is expected to have a star-studded cast.
