Dish TV Q4 net loss at Rs 1,316.30 cr

direct-to-home arm India Ltd Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,316.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 1,398.75 crore. It was Rs 1,532.37 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, said its results were not comparable as D2H Ltd had merged with it and all the assets and liabilities have been transferred in the company, on a going-concern basis with effect from said appointed date.

"Thus, the current audited financial information presented in the financial results are not strictly comparable with previously published audited financial result for the year ended 31 March 2018," it said.

Dish TV's total expenses were at Rs 1,490.72 crore.

During the quarter, the company had a subscription revenues of Rs 1,308.3 crore and added 47,000 net subscriber, said Dish TV in a statement.

For the financial year 2018-19, Dish TV's net loss stood at Rs 1,163.41 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 84.90 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations for 2018-19 fiscal stood at Rs 6,166.13 crore. It was at Rs 4,634.16 crore in 2017-18.

said, "2019-20 started on a strong note with the keeping viewers hooked on to their television. The soon-to-start should further engage the television viewing masses bringing revenue growth to the business."



The year is also going to be the first full year seeing the positive impact of the now-in-place Tariff Order, he said.

Shares of on Friday settled at Rs 31.15 apiece on the BSE, down 2.30 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)