Victorious SKM to take call on Sikkim CM candidate soon

The Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Friday said it will meet soon to decide on the party's ministerial candidate, after unseating five-time Minister Chamling of the SDF.

supremo P S is likely to preside over the legislature party meeting later in the evening, where the ministerial candidate will be finalised before its delegation meets to stake claim to form government.

"It will be decided by the party soon," said.

Earlier in the day, said party leaders and workers would like to see lead the next government in

"I thank the people of for giving a mandate to the for serving them... We hope to live up to their expectations," Golay told a local channel, while leading a victory procession.

The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member legislative assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 by the SDF.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)