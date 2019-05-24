Surat fire tragedy: Rahul expresses condolences to families of those killed

on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the 18 students killed in a fire in a commercial complex in and said he prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

At least 18 students of a coaching class were killed, many falling to their deaths and some who suffocated, and several injured after a major fire broke out in a four-storey commercial complex in on Friday afternoon.

"I am pained on hearing the about the tragedy in in I express my deep condolences to the families of the affected persons. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

TV channels showed horrific scenes of students trying to save themselves by jumping off the building in the in Sarthana area.

"We have ordered a detailed inquiry and anyone found responsible for the incident won't be spared," said.

