Surat fire tragedy: Rahul expresses condolences to families of those killed

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the 18 students killed in a fire in a commercial complex in Surat and said he prayed for the early recovery of those injured.
At least 18 students of a coaching class were killed, many falling to their deaths and some who suffocated, and several injured after a major fire broke out in a four-storey commercial complex in Surat on Friday afternoon.
"I am pained on hearing the news about the tragedy in Surat in Gujarat. I express my deep condolences to the families of the affected persons. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
TV channels showed horrific scenes of students trying to save themselves by jumping off the building in the Takshashila Complex in Sarthana area.
"We have ordered a detailed inquiry and anyone found responsible for the incident won't be spared," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.
