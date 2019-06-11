Bereaved Malinga to leave for home after SL match, to return on time for Australia game

Sri Lankan fast bowler will leave for home after Tuesday's match against here, following the death of his mother-in-law, but will return on time for the game against on Friday.

" will leave the team following Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away," Board said on its official handle.

"He is expected to join the team, before the team's next #CWC19 game, which will be played against on 15th."



is seen crucial to his team's chances at the World Cup, bringing along a wealth of experience. His spell of 3/39 against helped defend a modest total of 201 in a rain-affected game in

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side have collected three points from three matches. They lost to by 10 wickets in their opening match before sharing a point each with from the rain-abandoned game in on June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)