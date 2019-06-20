Rupee sees high volatility against USD post Fed policy decision

The rupee witnessed high against the US in opening trade Thursday, after the left key interest rates unchanged.

Market Committee kept the key rate in the 2.25-2.5 per cent range.

The rupee opened strong at 69.47 at the interbank forex market, but lost ground and touched 69.67 per dollar, displaying gains of just 1 paise against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.68 against the US

Forex dealers said foreign fund outflows, weak opening of domestic equities and rising weighed on the local unit.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 97.05 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 34.59 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 39,078.15 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 23.45 points, or 0.20 per cent, down at 11,668.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 62.61 per barrel higher by 1.28 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)