Josh Brolin, Miles Teller to star in Sean Penn's 'Flag Day'

and have joined the cast of Sean Penn's next directorial venture "Flag Day".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will also see Penn star along with his children -- daughter

The film is based on Jennifer Vogel's 2005 memoir, titled "Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life".

The book follows a woman who has to come to terms with her perceptions of her criminal father, who is a and career counterfeiter that evaded arrest for six months.

Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth is writing the screenplay.

Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, and are also part of the cast.

Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, and are backing the project, with William Horberg, and attached to produce.

