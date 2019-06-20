JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hamilton seeks to stretch Mercedes unbeaten run, unaided

Experience of playing on slower tracks will prove beneficial: Williamson
Business Standard

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller to star in Sean Penn's 'Flag Day'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Josh Brolin and Miles Teller have joined the cast of Sean Penn's next directorial venture "Flag Day".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will also see Penn star along with his children -- daughter Dylan and son Hopper.

The film is based on Jennifer Vogel's 2005 memoir, titled "Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life".

The book follows a woman who has to come to terms with her perceptions of her criminal father, who is a bank robber and career counterfeiter that evaded arrest for six months.

Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth is writing the screenplay.

Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Katheryn Winnick are also part of the cast.

Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films are backing the project, with William Horberg, Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin attached to produce.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU