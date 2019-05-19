JUST IN
Business Standard

Disney working on Chip 'n' Dale live-action

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Disney's much-loved animated chipmunk brothers Chip 'n' Dale are ready to make a comeback with a live-action feature.

The character, which were created back in 1943, became popular with 1989's "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" TV show.

The series revolved around Chip as the brains whilst Dale became the lovable goofball as they ran a detective agency to help out animal clients.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Akiva Schaffer has been roped in to direct the film, which will reimagine "Rescue Rangers" as a CGI/live-action hybrid.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are attached as producers.

The studio has not revealed if the film will get a theatrical release or will premiere at Disney's streaming service Disney +.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 16:41 IST

