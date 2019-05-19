Bill Murray confirms his appearance in Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

Veteran has revealed that he will be making an appearance in the upcoming "Ghostbusters" reboot, directed by

The 68-year-old played in the first two "Ghostbusters" movies opposite Dan Aykroyd, and

In 2016, he made a cameo in Paul Feig's female-centric reboot.

"This franchise paid for my son's college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It's a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It's a real movie with some really funny stuff in it," Murray told IndieWire on the sidelines of

Sharing how he got involved with Feig's latest instalment of the franchise, Murray said, "I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn't support that movie. I felt like, 'OK, I'm going to support them because I support them as people.' So I did that one and I would do this next one.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)