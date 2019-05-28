JUST IN
Distraught over suicide by girlfriend, man ends life

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Distraught over the suicide committed by his girl friend, a 21-year-old taxi driver allegedly hanged himself to death in his residence at Khichdipur in East Delhi, police said Tuesday.

Deepak committed suicide in his room at Khichdipur near Kalyanpuri on Monday night, said police, adding they were informed about the incident by his neighbours.

They said a few days back he had gone to Hathras, where his girl friend lived.

He came to know there that his girl friend had committed suicide and returned to Delhi on Monday, they said, adding he ended his life the same night.

The police, however, said it was yet to be confirmed whether his "girlfriend" indeed committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 23:30 IST

