Bopanna and Copil knock out sixth seeds from French Open

Press Trust of India  |  Paris 

Making a stupendous start to the French Open, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil knocked out sixth seeded Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus with a straight set win in the first round, here Tuesday.

The unseeded Bopanna and Copil sent the South African-Kiwi pair packing with a 6-3 7-6(1) win in the first round, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Bopanna, who recently became father to a baby girl, and his partner saved all three breakpoints they faced in the match and converted one of the three chances they earned.

Bopanna had reached the quarterfinal here last year and is thus saving 360 points.

Divij Sharan and Leander Paes are other Indians featuring in the men's doubles with their respective partners.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 23:20 IST

