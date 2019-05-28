BIMSTEC countries confirm participation in Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday for a second term.

Jugnauth and Kyrgyz also confirmed their participation at the event, the (MEA) said.

MEA said of Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan Maithripala Sirisena, and of K P Sharma Oli have confirmed their participation at Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

He said President of U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister also confirmed their attendance at the event.

From Thailand, Kumar said, its will represent the country at the ceremony.

"We look forward to receiving the dignitaries in for the ceremony," said the MEA

invited leaders of the BIMSTEC countries as well as Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov, the of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and PM Jugnauth for the Modi's swearing-in.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders including the then prime minister for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbouring countries.

However, invitation to BIMSTEC leaders for the event on Thursday is seen as an attempt to send a signal to that is not willing to engage with it.

Sharif's attendance at Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 had triggered hopes of better ties between the two countries. There were several engagements between the leaders of the two countries following Sharif's visit here.

However, the ties derailed after the Pathankot terror attack in January 2016.

