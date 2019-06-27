Divyangs to get priority in home allocation under PMAY: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said his government was committed to the welfare of divyangs or persons with disability and assured they will be given priority in allocation of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Addressing a gathering of visually impaired people at K C College in South Mumbai, Fadnavis said divyangs should feel free to meet him anytime and expressed his readiness to help them in all possible ways.

He was speaking at the release of the Braille editions of Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik's book 'Charaiveti Charaiveti' (Keep Marching Ahead).

Fadnavis released the Braille editions of the book in Hindi, Marathi and English.

The book chronicles Naik's more than 50-year-old political journey and contributions to the society.

"Our government has taken several welfare initiatives for divyangs. You can see that in the recent state budget we announced a slew of welfare schemes for them.

"One of them was to provide houses to you all people. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of housing for all by 2022 (under PMAY) and this (budgetory) provision will help you in getting your homes," Fadnavis said.

He said, "We want divyangs to get homes on a priority basis. We are working in this direction."



The state government has allocated Rs 7,197 crore to the housing department in its budget presented on June 19.

Addressing the gathering, Naik revealed how he hit upon the idea of writing the book.

"I am not a full-time author, but an accidental author... just like there was an accidental Prime Minister. I am happy that Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry decided to come out with Braille editions of my book and distribute them to divyangs free of cost."



Naik, who addressed the gathering before the chief minister, which was a breach of protocol, later clarified he was speaking at the event as an author and not as a governor.

