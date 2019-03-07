Dkhar & Syiem elected CEM & chairman of KHADC

-
United Democratic Party leader Teinwell Dkhar and National Peoples Party leader P N Syiem were elected unopposed as the chief executive member and chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in the elections conducted on Thursday.
Dkhar, a four time member of the tribal council representing Shela constituency along the Indo-Bangladesh border was declared elected as the CEM after the opposition Congress decided not to contest the elections for the post.
Syiem was elected to the post of the chairman of the KHADC in the election.
The two leaders represented the United Democratic Alliance which comprises of 19 MDCs.
The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council also elected its chairman and chief executive member Thursday.
National Peoples Party leader Thombor Shiwat was elected as chief executive member and United Democratic Party leader Lakhon Biam was elected as chairman unopposed.
The two tribal councils went to poll on February 27 and the regional parties led by the NPP got the better of the Opposition Congress in both the Houses.
The NPP and its allies the UDP secured maximum seats (36) while the Opposition Congress bagged only 14 out of the 58 seats in the two councils.
