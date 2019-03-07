Two die in police custody in Bihar, eight cops suspended

Eight police personnel here were on Thursday placed under suspension in connection with the death of two persons inside a lock-up at a police station.

According to of Police, Sitamarhi, Chandrabhushan Kumar Singh, the SHO of station and seven other police personnel have been placed under suspension. A team has been constituted to inquire into the death of and

Tasleem and Gurfan were arrested from Chakia in East Champaran district in connection with a case of murder and loot registered here. They were kept inside the lock-up and "died within a few hours of taking lunch on Wednesday," the SP said.

"Post-mortem reports suggest that poison may have been mixed in their No marks were found on their bodies. Investigations are on," the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)