Doctor suffers heart attack while playing badminton, dies

A 48-year-old doctor died after suffering heart attack while playing in a badminton tournament here Saturday.
Dr Rajesh Bhat, obstetrician and gynaecologist, collapsed while playing in the Mangalore Premier League, tournament officials said.
Other doctors, who were also participating in the tournament, gave first aid and rushed him to a hospital, but his life could not be saved, they said.
Following his death, the tournament, organised locally for people of different professions, was cancelled.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
