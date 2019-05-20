6 arrested over links to training facility of banned extremist group in Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested six suspects, including an employee at the Parliament, over their alleged links to a training facility of the banned Islamist extremist group (NTJ) in Kurunegala, police said on Monday.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on the Sunday, killing more than 250 people. The claimed the attacks, but the government blamed for the bombings.

Police told the media that initially three suspects had been apprehended after the training facility was discovered at a coconut estate upon a tip-off received by the Police.

He said the suspects, which included the land owner, were arrested on May 9 and have been remanded until May 24 after being produced before a court, he was quoted as saying by Online.

Details pertaining to two more individuals including that of a hospital staffer had emerged following questioning of the three suspects.

Gunasekara said several cheques had been discovered in the possession of the hospital staffer. Investigations had also revealed that cash deposits had been made to the suspect's from various places.

Following the questioning of the two suspects, police arrested an individual in the Alawathugoda area last Saturday. This suspect was identified as an employee of the Parliament Hansard Department, Gunasekara said.

Of the arrested six suspects, three persons including the hospital and the Parliament staffer have been remanded until May 24.

banned the after the deadly attacks and arrested over 100 people in connection with the blasts.

