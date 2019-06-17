Doctors in HP wear black bands in solidarity with protesting colleagues in West Bengal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Government doctors in Himachal Pradesh on Monday wore black bands to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal.

In a meeting held at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here at 9 am, members of the Residents Doctors Association (RDA) decided not to observe a strike to take care of the admitted patients, said IGMC RDA general secretary Dr Bhartendu Negi.

But the doctors were seen wearing black bands while discharging their duties.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 13:20 IST

