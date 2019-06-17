Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecast

Huawei's founder likened his company to a badly damaged Monday and said revenues will be USD 30 billion less than forecast over the next two years.

The giant will reduce capacity but US moves to restrict its business "will not stop us," Ren Zhengfei said on a panel at company headquarters.

The US has put on a blacklist, meaning that American companies that want to sell parts to will need approval from the

Ren said it never occurred to that the would be so determined to take such a wide range of what he called extreme measures against the company.

"I think both sides will suffer," he said. "No one will win.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)