As lights turned back on across Argentina, and after a massive that hit tens of millions people, authorities were still largely in the dark about what caused the collapse of the interconnected grid and were tallying the damage from the unforeseen disaster.

promised a thorough investigation into what he called an "unprecedented" outage, one that raised questions about flaws in South America's grid, which connects many of the region's largest countries.

officials said the results of the investigation would be available in 10 to 15 days, and they could not immediately provide details on the economic impact of the outage, which came on a Sunday, and a day before a

Secretary said the began with a failure in the country's "interconnection system," adding that it happens in other countries as well. But he said a chain of events took place later, causing a total disruption.

"This is an extraordinary event that should have never happened," he told a conference. "It's very serious. We can't leave the whole country all of a sudden without " He did not discount the possibility of a cyberattack, but said it was unlikely.

The collapse began at about 7 am Sunday, with Argentina's population of 44 million and residents of neighbouring and some areas of waking up to in the dark.

halted in Buenos Aires, while phone and were disrupted, water supplies were cut off and shops were forced to close. Patients dependent on were urged to go to hospitals with generators.

Power was fully restored by Sunday night. But the outage ignited questions about Argentina's preparedness and lack of investment in the power system at a time when the country is going through a deep economic crisis with soaring inflation, a tumbling of the local currency and a spike in utility bills fueled by austerity measures ordered by Macri.

The has seen his popularity ratings plunge during a crisis where he has struggled to tame one of the world's highest inflation rates and poverty has reached about a third of the population. Argentines are also frustrated with high utility costs and the could trigger more protests against just as he seeks re-election in October.

"The country is already in a weird moment and then you wake up and can't see anything," said Julieta Dodda, 27, a saleswoman at a clothing store in downtown "Many people were going to meet for lunch to celebrate the day. I saw many online who joked: "Happy from and Edenor, which are our companies." officials defended the strength of the system, saying it's "robust" and exceeding in supplies. But the grid has been known for being in a state of disrepair, with substations and cables that were insufficiently upgraded as power rates remained largely frozen for years.

An Argentine independent said that systemic operational and design errors played a role in the power grid's collapse.

"A localized failure like the one that occurred should be isolated by the same system," said Ral Bertero, of the of Energy Regulatory Activity in "The problem is known and technology and studies (exist) to avoid it." The blackout raised questions about flaws in the region's grid. Although was spared this time, a similar outage in the region's largest country left more than 60 million in the dark in 2009, just as authorities scrambled to boost confidence in its infrastructure before soccer's and

The power failure on Sunday comes three months after crisis-torn suffered its worst power outage with the lack of endangering hospital patients.

Other parts of the world have also been hit by major outages. Bertero said that about 50 million people were affected by a blackout in the US and some provinces in in 2003, and about as many were hit by another in that same year.

has had a history of blackouts, but none like Sunday's failure, in which the power outage was more geographically widespread. Only the southern archipelago of was unaffected because it is not connected to the main power grid.

"It's something that had never happened," said Alejandra Martnez, a for the Argentine electricity company The failure originated at an between the power stations at the country's and Salto Grande in the country's northeast.

Uruguay's energy company said the failure in the Argentine system also cut power to all of for hours and blamed the collapse on a "flaw in the Argentine network." In Paraguay, power in rural communities in the south, near the border with Argentina and Uruguay, was also cut. The country's said service was restored by afternoon by redirecting energy from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant the country shares with neighboring

Many residents of Argentina and Uruguay took to to post pictures of their cities in the dark. Others blamed the electricity companies or the government or simply lamented that their plans had been disrupted.

