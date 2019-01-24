Doctors suggest to shift Sharif from jail to hospital

Doctors have recommended that Pakistan's former Sharif should be shifted to hospital from jail as he could be best treated there for his heart complications.

A four-member (second) special medical board of the examined Sharif, 69, in jail recently and recommended that for his "optimal treatment" he should be shifted to hospital.

Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications. He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.

The board also recommended some changes to his medicines to control blood pressure and besides further tests.

"Given uncontrolled BP, stage 3 CKD with estimated GFR of 50 ml/ min, borderline raised troponin T level with significant history of ischemic heart and suboptimal care, Sharif will benefit from hospitalisation so that optimal management and cardiac assessment can be initiated," the board, comprising AIMC principal Dr (chairman), Dr Tanveerul Islam, Dr and Dr Shafiq Cheema, said in its report.

It said that Sharif with past medical history of hypertension, T2 mellitus, ischemic heart and CABGH, kidney stone complained about post nasal drip, bilateral arm, and some dyspnoea on exertion.

"In our assessment, the patient (Sharif) has stage 3 CKD problem, secondary to and HTN, uncontrolled HTN and mild proteinuria, suboptimal T2 control, metabolic acidosis, post-nasal drip and nasal allergies, fatty liver, and benign renal cysts, rule out and bone disease, and underling IHD with recent rise in Trop T level," the report said.

On Tuesday, Sharif was taken to the (PIC) for examination. Doctors there suggested that he required "aggressive medication" and "regular medical follow-ups" to avoid cardiac complications.

Before the AIMC board, a special PIC medical board had also examined Sharif last week and said he had vague symptoms of pain in both arms, particularly at night and of toes.

Sharif's daughter Maryam and his Dr have demanded the PTI government shift him to hospital for better medical care.

"Reports show his (Sharif) disease has progressed and is life-threatening. reports from PIC still awaited. Have been running pillar to post but to no avail," Maryam tweeted.

