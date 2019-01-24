Hope Chhetri stays actively involved with national team after retirement: Luis Garcia

Former and midfielder Thursday said for Indian to improve, a of Sunil Chhetri's calibre should be actively involved with the national team even after he hangs up his boots.

The 40-year-old Spanish winger, a winner with and who has also turned out for and Atletico Madrid, called Chhetri a "special player".

"He is there now and the rest of players look up to him, you need someone, you have to have an idol and here in you don't have many," Garcia said.

"At this stage, the passion for in is growing. So, follow him, he must be a mentor in the next two-three years. We know he is still playing but when he retires, he should be the who is next to the national team and be actively involved.

Garcia, who once represented franchise Atletico de Kolkata, felt it is imperative for ISL to strike the right balance between foreign recruits and domestic players.

He said the Spanish players' foray into other top European leagues such as EPL, and in the last decade went a long way in helping the country win World Cup and the Euro two years prior to that global triumph.

The way Spanish players gained in exposure by playing elsewhere and bringing their philosophy into Spain, the ISL could also benefit Indian by attracting talent from abroad.

"But it is also to give domestic players enough chances. They have many good domestic players now and it shows that ISL has helped Indian football," Garcia said.

The FC was speaking during the unveiling of the Barca Academy Asia-Pacific tournament.

Garcia said, " has got tremendous talent and I am glad to see so much footballing action in this country. Grassroots football helps develop great players. A tournament of this scale reassures players of great opportunities. It also works as a catalyst to create infrastructure needed to nurture the talent."



The tournament will see 48 teams from Australia, Japan, China, Spain, and India competing against each other in categories under-9, under-11, under-13 and under-15, with over 500 players participating.

There will be two teams from - in U-11 and U-13 - competing.

