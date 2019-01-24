UN chief urges dialogue in Venezuela to avert 'disaster'

UN on Thursday appealed for dialogue to stop Venezuela's political crisis spiralling out of control, after declared himself

"What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of and for the region," he said at the in

The United States, and other on Wednesday endorsed Guaido's declaration in repudiation of Nicolas Maduro, as more protests rocked the economically strapped country.

"Sovereign governments have the possibility to decide whatever they want," the UN said on a Live broadcast from

"What we are worried (about) with the situation in is the suffering of the people of Venezuela," he said. In a statement, Guterres's office said he was also "concerned over reports of casualties in the context of demonstrations and unrest in Venezuela".

Guaido's announcement came amid violence that has killed at least 13 people this week, according to a toll by the

The secretary-general, it said, "calls for a transparent and independent investigation of these incidents".

Maduro has presided over a deepening economic crisis that has left millions in poverty as the faces shortages of basic necessities such as and medicine.

Some 2.3 million people have fled the country since 2015, according to the United Nations, while the says inflation will hit a staggering 10 million percent this year.

The Programme has been shut out from by Maduro's government, but is working in border areas to help people fleeing the country.

The situation is "heartbreaking", told AFP in on Thursday.

He said he hoped for the UN agency to gain access to the country to be able to provide desperately needed assistance, "regardless of what government is in place".

"We know that people are starving in Venezuela. We know that it is not isolated incidents of hunger in Venezuela. It is widespread," he said.

