10 arrested for illegal trade in liquor in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Deoghar (Jharkhand) 

Ten persons were arrested Friday by Bihar police in connection with alleged illicit liquor trade in that state observing prohibition, police said.

According to sources in the Nagar police station, a police team from Muzzafarpur came to Deoghar and with the help of town police raided a hotel and arrested the 10 persons.

All of them were taken to Muzzafarpur, they said.

There was no other recovery, barring some money, they said.

Sale and consumptiomn of Liquor is banned in the neighbouring state of Bihar.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:45 IST

