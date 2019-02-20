Doing extra work as I have board exams after World Cup: Manu Bhaker

Aiming at an Olympic quota, Bhakar says she is "putting in a lot extra" as she juggles between shooting and studies ahead of the World World Cup, which precedes her Class 12 Board exams.

The 17-year-old Bhaker, owner of multiple ISSF World Cup, Commonwealth and Youth Olympic gold medals, has her eyes trained at a quota for the 2020 Tokyo

Having turned a year older two days ago, will have her chance to secure another quota for the country in the (ISSF) World Cup, which begins at the Dr Karni Singh Range from Saturday.

"I am doing little extra work as my class 12 exam is also scheduled just after Hence, I study for my exams after practice," told

The Authority of (SAI) recently requested the Central Board of (CBSE) to reschedule the class 12 exam dates for and fellow marksman Vijayveer Sidhu in order to avoid a clash with the upcoming Asian Airgun Championships.

With their impressive showings in the World Championships last year in Korea, and earned two Olympic quotas. The shooting fraternity is optimistic about adding to that numbers over the next few days, and Bhaker is one of the many hopefuls.

"Hope we will get it ... Pressure is bit more this time around as Olympic tickets are there."



Around 503 shooters from 58 countries will be competing for top honours with eight of the 10 events offering 16 quota places for

Having taken the junior circuit by storm with her explosive performances, Bhaker, hailing from district in Haryana, did an encore when she graduated to the senior level.

She bagged a handful of medals, including individual gold, in her maiden senior ISSF World Cup, Commonwealth Games, before capping it off with a historic gold at the Youth Olympic in last October.

In the same year, she also had her first brush with failure and the criticism that comes with it. She has dealt with them and is now looking forward with optimism, having given her best in practice.

"I am doing well in my practice and hope everything will be good. Second year is a number only," she said when asked how does she look to sustain the momentum, adding, "Olympic gold is the ultimate goal."



Refusing to be dragged into the controversy over minister Anil Vij's promise of a cash prize, Bhaker is looking forward to training with her Jaspal Rana, who was not part of the pre- national camp following a selection controversy.

"Jaspal sir is a great and he will be joining soon," she said.

