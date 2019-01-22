JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Centre seeks to assuage NE fears

Rakhshanda Jalil translates Kaifi Azmi's most exquisite poems

Business Standard

Shooter Apurvi wins gold at Meyton Cup

IANS  |  Innsbruck (Austria) 

Star Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela won gold in the women's 10 metre Air Rifle event at the ongoing Meyton Cup here.

Apurvi thus managed to defend the title which she had won here last year.

'I am satisfied with my performance. This win will help me in my preparations for the Olympics,' the shooter said after the win.

Apurvi, who has already won the 2020 Olympic quota for the country, is a strong medal contender for next year's Tokyo Games.

--IANS

ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 19:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements