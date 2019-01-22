Shooter Apurvi wins gold at Meyton Cup

-
Star Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela won gold in the women's 10 metre Air Rifle event at the ongoing Meyton Cup here.
Apurvi thus managed to defend the title which she had won here last year.
'I am satisfied with my performance. This win will help me in my preparations for the Olympics,' the shooter said after the win.
Apurvi, who has already won the 2020 Olympic quota for the country, is a strong medal contender for next year's Tokyo Games.
--IANS
ajb/bg
