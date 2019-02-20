APDR rally attacked in city

A rally by civil and human rights organization Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) against war mongering was attacked on Wednesday by a group who accused APDR of being a sympathizer of terrorists.

APDR had called the rally to protest against war mongering and efforts to communally polarize the society by using Pulwama attacks.

Its activists carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding peace between nations was to cover the 2.8 km distance from College street to Esplande area.

A huge police contingent was present at the spot for security purposes.

When the rally crossed the Janbazar area in central Kolkata, a few youths carrying national flags blocked their way and shouted slogans against APDR activists accusing them of being sympathizers of and anti-national elements.

The youths also heckled the APDR activists and asked them to go to

The police intervened and removed the youths from the spot.

APDR has accused Hindutva outfits of attacking the peaceful procession.

"We are not afraid of this government (at the Centre). We have every right to present out views. We hope police will take stern action against such criminals," APDR activist said.

