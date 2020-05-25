Former Guj CM intervenes, kin of COVID-19 victim get AMC help

A family living under fear of



contracting novel coronavirus after a death from the infection four days ago got help on Monday as former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela intervened and the Ahmedabad civic body sent a team to collect their samples for testing.

Vaghela, after knowing about the plight of the family living in Vastral area from a social media post, first called them up and then Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

Through a tweet on Monday morning, Vaghela, who is the state unit president of NCP, said the issue has been resolved and a health team will reach the family's residence in 30 minutes.

"Regarding this case, I had discussion with Miss Richa first and subsequently had discussion with Mr Mukesh Kumar, action has been taken and doctor will reach in 30 minutes," Vaghela tweeted.

Richa Singh, who had made the appeal to save her family after losing her father to coronavirus, confirmed that health officials were arriving after Vaghela's intervention.

"I just received a call from AMC that the health team will reach my residence soon to collect samples for coronavirus test. I have been following up with AMC about this ever since my father died due to coronavirus on May 21. All the six family members are either having fever or cough. We fear that we might have been infected," said Singh.

On Sunday, she expressed her anguish on social media alleging that though almost all six members of her family have developed coronavirus symptoms, AMC had not sent anyone to conduct tests.

"My father expired on May 21 due to COVID-19. We have been quarantined at our home by AMC. Though we were told by them that health team would come to collect samples of six family members, no one came. We have been taking follow up since last two days, but they are just telling us that we will be informed soon," her social media post stated.

"My mother's age is 55 and she is having thyroid. Other members are having cough and fever. It seems Gujarat government do not value public health," she added in the post.

The opposition Congress has been claiming that the BJP government in the state was conducting less number of tests deliberately to keep the COVID-19 case count low.

